Did Donald Trump Step in it (again)?

Most will agree that former President Trump’s mouth is his biggest Achilles heel. While being interviewed Raheem Kassam in September, Trump mentioned that the illegal immigrants streaming across the border were “poisoning the blood of our country”. This has become hot news of late because Trump is not backing down from the statement (see above post).
Ethan Hatcher, Tony Kinnett, and Abdul Hakim Shabazz had a spirited debate about the former President’s remarks. Listen to discussion here:
Catch the show in its entirety and older shows here:
Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:
