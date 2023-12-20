Amazon Asks Struggling Employees To Write To Their Mascot

What would be more surprising: Amazon offending their employees or the fact that Amazon has a mascot? It’s a toss-up, really.

Amazon as issued an apology after employees complained of a very unusual holiday giving initiative.

In the spirit of the giving season, an Amazon warehouse in New York encouraged their employees to make a wish to their company’s mascot and maybe it will come true. The flyer promoting the initiative read, “Are you or someone you know facing financial hardship this holiday season? Peccy wants to help! Write a letter to Peccy. If the Peccy team selects you, some of your holiday wishes could come true!”

If you’re wondering, “what is a Peccy?” you’re not alone. Peccy is an orange minion-like character that represents Amazon as the “cultural ambassador.” Peccy’s name represents the “very peculiar” ways of Amazon. At least they are self-aware.

Though with the intention of spreading some holiday cheer, several employees took it as an insult. Keith Williams, one of the NY Amazon warehouse employees told The Guardian, “They basically say, ‘Tell us about your hardships, how hard this holiday season is for you,’ [and] if we feel it’s sad enough [then we’ll’] give your family some help.” Instead of the corporate silly tactics, Williams says “We want wages. Not trinkets…just give us the safety and security of a living wage.”

…but guys, Peccy’s gold stars are even better!

Amazon spokesperson told Fox News Digitial it was not the intention of the company to offend their employees. “This was a well-intentioned holiday giving initiative that received a lot of positive feedback from employees, however, our team is aware of the potential negative perception it created and apologize to anyone who may have been offended.”