Two Officer Involved Crashes in Johnson County on Sunday Morning

JOHNSON COUNTY — A Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a head-on crash Sunday morning. According to police, the sheriff’s deputy was responding to a domestic dispute around 2:48 a.m.

Investigators believe that the other vehicle, a white Toyota RAV 4, traveling south bound had crossed the center lane and made contact with the deputy’s vehicle which was traveling north on Morgantown Road.

Both parties involved in the crash were taken to separate hospitals for treatment and sustained non-life threatening injuries, though the deputy did suffer a broken leg.

The driver of the Toyota was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended resulting in injury, and resisting law enforcement.

It was announced by Johnson County Police in a press release that a second officer involved accident had actually taken place prior to the Morgantown Road crash.

At 1:09 a.m. a Sergeant on patrol was struck by a Dodge Avenger who was turning as the officer approached an intersection.

The driver of the Avenger was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The Sergeant was uninjured as a result of the accident.