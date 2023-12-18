Criminals do not abide by Gun Free Zones

Guy has always prioritized one’s ability to defend him or herself. That’s the key component of the 2nd Amendment, the right to defend one’s life. This is why Guy has not been a fan of “Gun Free Zones” where only the law-abiding follow. Criminals do not follow these rules. By definition, they are criminals, and do not follow rules or laws.

In a recent article on bearingarms.com they discuss one such “Gun Free Zone” on St Louis public transportation, where a transgender person was assaulted.

‘Nobody’s Going to Help You Here’: St. Louis Assault Highlights the Danger of Gun-Free Zones – Bearing Arms

The victim Sydney Masie was kicked and punched on the city bus, and there was no security to protect.

Nobody’s going to help you here!” Maisie says the man said as he pulled out his gun.

Everyone has the right to life and be left alone, Guy explained. These “Gun Free Zones” give confidence to criminals to victimize others knowing that no will be armed to defend.

