‘Must Win’ for the Colts this Saturday?

Before last Sunday’s upsetting loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Colts chances of making it to the playoffs seemed likely. Now going into Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, those chances appear to be slimmer. What’s of real concern to the Colts is how poorly they’ve faired against the Steelers over the past few years.

The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor joined the Company to talk about this Saturday’s matchup. There are 6 other teams right now that share the record 7-6 with the Colts. Tight End Mo Alie-Cox told Taylor that this is all going to change at the end of the week and that the only way they can preserve their position is to win, emphasizing the importance of getting a W on Saturday.

But Colts fans don’t fret too much. Taylor explains:

This Steelers team is NOT the Steelers team of even 4 years ago, with Ben Roethlisberger making playoff runs. They’re (Pittsburgh) 7 and 6, holding on for dear life. This is a very winnable game for the Colts, no doubt about it.

