NFL Week 15 Picks

The Indianapolis Colts are once again perparing to face an AFC North opponent, this time the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts are coming off their worst showing of the year in Cincinnati, where the Bengals and their backup QB routed Indianapolis. Now, the Steelers come to town for a game that could have major impact on playoff standings. The Steelers are a team that has historically given Indy trouble; if the Colts want to keep their surprising playoff hopes a reachable goal, overcoming those demons against Pittsburgh is a must.

During Thursday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, Mike Chappell of CBS4 and FOX59 joined the show. Mike gave his thoughts on if this game is a “must-win” for the Colts.

“This is. I kind of think this is an elimination game. Certainly, there is a path for the Colts to get there by losing with the schedule that’s Atlanta, the Raiders, and Houston, but think if they find a way to have won in Cincinnati, they’re tied for first in the division! So you just can’t say ‘well, you know everybody else lost too’. Well, you’ve only got four games left. You can’t keep kicking the can down the street and say ‘well, we’ll make up for that next week’ because before long there won’t be more next weeks.”

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins are looking to get right following last week’s shocking loss to the Titans. The Jets boast a good defense, but their offense is unpredictable. Zach Wilson will need to replicate his performance from last week if the Jets want to stay alive in the playoff hunt and potentially give Aaron Rodgers a reason to return this season.

The game of the week on paper looks to be the Cowboys matchup with the suddenly resurgent Bills in Buffalo. The Bills are continuing to claw their way back into the playoffs, and their win over the Chiefs last week could be the launching point they needed. Dallas did just dominate their divisional rival in the Eagles last week, but the Bills look like they might have turned the corner.

Here are my picks for Week 15 of the NFL season:

THURSDAY

(5-8) Los Angeles Chargers @ (5-8) Los Vegas Raiders: 13-10 Raiders

SATURDAY

(7-6) Minnesota Vikings @ (7-6) Cincinnati Bengals: 20-10 Bengals

(7-6) Pittsburgh Steelers @ (7-6) Indianapolis Colts: 23-21 Colts

(7-6) Denver Broncos @ (9-4) Detroit Lions: 24-21 Lions

SUNDAY

(6-7) Atlanta Falcons @ (1-12) Carolina Panthers: 17-10 Falcons

(5-8) Chicago Bears @ (8-5) Cleveland Browns: 23-18 Browns

(6-7) Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ (6-7) Green Bay Packers: 21-20 Packers

(5-8) New York Jets @ (9-4) Miami Dolphins: 27-20 Dolphins

(5-8) New York Giants @ (6-7) New Orleans Saints: 22-16 Saints

(7-6) Houston Texans @ (5-8) Tennessee Titans: 16-13 Titans

(8-5) Kansas City Chiefs @ (3-10) New England Patriots: 27-13 Chiefs

(10-3) San Francisco 49ers @ (3-10) Arizona Cardinals: 31-17 49ers

(4-9) Washington Commanders @ (6-7) Los Angeles Rams: 24-18 Rams

(10-3) Dallas Cowboys @ (7-6) Buffalo Bills: 24-21 Bills

(10-3) Baltimore Ravens @ (8-5) Jacksonville Jaguars: 28-24 Ravens

MONDAY

(10-3) Philadelphia Eagles @ (6-7) Seattle Seahawks: 20-17 Eagles

