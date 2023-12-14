What Happened Between Giannis & Haliburton At The End Of The Pacers vs Bucks Game?

The Milwaukee Bucks didn’t lose a quarter, never trailed after the first period and had their starters finish the game in a 140-126 win over the Pacers Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Pacers (13-9) had already beaten them twice before this season, including just last week in Las Vegas to advance to the championship game of the In-Season Tournament.

So the Bucks (17-7) were on a mission. They wanted payback and to leave no doubt.

Soon after the buzzer sounded, Giannis Antetokounmpo walked over to the Pacers’ bench and was heated. He had a few words for Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and then, as a conversation continued with Haliburton, along with Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton of the Bucks, Antetokounmpo sprinted toward the Pacers’ locker room as a member of Bucks security unsuccessfully tried to hold him back by his jersey.

The Bucks telecast showed Cameron Payne and Jae Crowder (not in uniform) in the hallway with some security between them and members of the Pacers. Head coach Rick Carlisle and general manager Chad Buchanan were right there with players behind them.

Antetokounmpo — whose career-high 64 points was also a Bucks franchise record — was incensed because he thought the Pacers had the game ball.

His game ball.

In the first 10 seconds of the video above, you can see the member of Bucks security telling Giannis: “We got it. We got it.”

And it’s clear in the video below that the same Bucks security member — presumably their head of executive protection since he’s with Giannis — grabbed the ball from official James Capers and handed it to a Bucks staff member.

“What happened after the game was unfortunate,” Carlisle said postgame. “There was a misunderstanding about the game ball. It was Oscar Tshiebwe’s first official NBA point, we always get the game ball. We were not thinking about Giannis’ franchise record.

“A couple minutes later, several of their players ended up in our hallway. There was a big fracas, melee, whatever. I don’t think any punches were landed, but my general manager got elbowed in the ribs by one of their players. He certainly has a bruised rib and who knows if it’s anything more than that. Unfortunate situation.

“It didn’t need to escalate to that.”

The Pacers always give the game ball to a rookie after he scores his first NBA points.

The ball is then sent out to be painted with the key notes: player name, accomplishment, date, opponent, etc.

Carlisle emptied his bench with 5:54 left in the game and down by 18 points. Tshiebwe, the national college player of the year in 2022 at the University of Kentucky, made a free throw with 2:42 left in the game. (Yes, he made a free throw in the tournament championship against the Lakers, but those stats do not officially count.)

The Pacers’ reserves cut the deficit to 10 with 2:05 left, which prompted Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin to bring back his starters to close.

Meanwhile, Pacers top assistant coach Lloyd Pierce played peacemaker while whatever happened back in the tunnel and locker room area. Antetokounmpo returned and was fuming directly at coach Pierce and Haliburton.

Finally, about three minutes after the game ended, he left the court area. And then he had a lot to say.

“I knew they had the ball,” Antetokounmpo said, adding that he also wanted a game ball for Lillard, who moved into fifth all-time in NBA history for made 3s.

My understanding is that there are always three game balls chosen pregame: one that is used, plus two alternates in case a basketball gets wet and is unusable, for example.

The Pacers took one of the alternate basketballs.

