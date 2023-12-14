Four People Found Dead In Fire Were Shot In Jefferson County, Says ISP

MADISON, Ind. — Four people were discovered dead in a house that had caught fire Tuesday in Jefferson County.
Indiana State Police say firefighters were called to the home around 4:00 p.m. that afternoon and quickly got the fire put out, but once they got inside they found four people dead.
They were Naomi Briner, 35, and her young children Adelia, 12, Leland, 8, and Iyla, 6.
“Further investigation has determined that all four of the deceased had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds at the time they were located inside of the residence,” said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with ISP in a press release.
It’s not clear where the investigation is going from here. The state fire marshal has also not hinted at how the fire may have started.
