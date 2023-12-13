The Indiana Pacers are in the middle of their most intriguing season in recent memory.

The offseason hype surrounding the team has carried over into the season. The team just participated in the championship game of the first ever NBA In-Season Tournament. Their offense, led by Tyrese Haliburton, has been electric, helping them win games even as defensive woes continues to plague them. Haliburton is looking more and more like he is the superstar the team has craved for so long.

No one expected them to make the Conference Finals or anything like that, but playoffs were definitely on the table. So are the Pacers ahead of schedule, or are they right about where they were expected to be?

During Wednesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John asked NBA front office insider Bobby Marks for his thoughts on if the Pacers are ahead of schedule.

“I think they’re ahead of where Orlando is. The Magic have a better record, but I think from a retooling standpoint I think they’re ahead of where the Magic are.”

Bobby also spoke about the next step for the Pacers, and what pieces they could add to take that step.

“If you’re looking at for what’s next, I think where you can maybe upgrade is maybe getting that big wing that can guard the Giannis’ of the world. You know Aaron Gordon and Jeremy Grant, you know those type of 6’9” wings here.”

Listen to JMV’s full conversation with Bobby Marks and more down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!

