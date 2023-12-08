GRAPHIC: IMPD Releases Body Cam Video from October Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released a critical incident video on Friday detailing a shooting that happened involving an officer and a man who ended up in a tree back on October 24.

It happened at approximately 4:15 am on that day on Columbia Avenue, near East 25th Street and Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue on the northeast side. Officers first reported hearing shots fired in the area of East 25th Street and Park Avenue.

35-year-old Darcel Edwards was the man who was shot. He died from his injuries two days later.

The video is edited. It shows Edwards getting out of his car with his hands up and saying that another vehicle hit his car. Officers told Edwards to remain where he is and not get back in his car, but he gets back in the car and drives away.

Edwards eventually crashed his car near East 25th street and Columbia Avenue. He was seen coming out from the driveway of a home and running into another backyard.

“Police! Show me your hands!”, said officers on the body camera video.

As other officers arrived on scene, Edwards eventually hid in a tree. One officer found him using a flashlight.

The video cuts to bodycam video from IMPD Officer Gunnar Gossett, which shows Edwards telling police that he has epilepsy and cannot get down. Edwards also told officers they should call his mother and doctor before coming down from the tree.

“When you come down, you’ll get a medic. Either way it goes, you’re coming down,” said one officer.

“I feel like I’m going into a seize man,” said Edwards.

“You got up there, get yourself down,” said one officer to Edwards.

When Edwards told officers he would wait in the tree until the medic comes, officers continued to demand that he come down from the tree.

In response to this, the video shows Edwards telling officers: “well, shoot me with the taser then.” When officers told Edwards that it was a pistol, Edwards responded “whatever it is, hit me with it.” An officer on scene told Edwards that he has to have a reason to discharge his weapon, warning Edwards “do not give me one.”

After once again being told to get out of the tree, Edwards said “Kill me” to which the officer said “No.” This exchange happened a few times.

“If you reach for something again, you will be shot,” said Gossett.

Officers repeatedly screamed for him to not reach and then two shots are heard. They immediately tried gave Edwards medical help. They did find a gun holster in Edwards’ waistband.

“An exhaustive search was conducted using officers, canines, and specialized equipment. However, a firearm was not located in the area,” said a statement from IMPD.

The incident is now being reviewed by IMPD’s Critical Incident Response Team. It will also be reviewed by the Use of Force Board and Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.