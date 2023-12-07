Vivek Ramaswamy Pulled No Punches

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy came out swinging in the fourth GOP presidential debate on Wednesday night.

Most of the punches were thrown in the direction of former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, but Ramaswamy took some blows as well.

Ramaswamy attacked Haley as a “fascist” early on during the debate, citing the former United Nations (UN) ambassador’s calls to have social media users “verified by their name.”

The GOP presidential candidate said the U.S. is “marching towards fascism under Biden” and that “[Special Counsel] Jack Smith has subpoenaed every last retweet that someone has issued from Donald Trump in the year 2020.”

“The only person more fascist than the Biden regime now is Nikki Haley, who thinks the government should identify every one of those individuals with an ID,” Ramaswamy said, which resulted in boos from the crowd.

“That is not freedom, that is fascism, she should come nowhere near the levers of power, let alone the White House,” he continued.

After Haleys suggestion to require everyone on social media to be verified, she walked back her statement in November after facing push back on her stance.

“What I know, what anyone in intelligence [knows]… Russia, Iran and China, North Korea too, know that the cheapest form of warfare is to spread misinformation. Look at what happened with Israel. You want to know where all this pro-Hamas information is coming from? It is coming from foreign actors that are sowing chaos and division,” Haley said.

Ramaswamy also attacked Haley’s intelligence on stage, saying she couldn’t name a Ukrainian province she would theoretically send soldiers to if elected president amid the war with Russia.

Ramaswamy said that Haley and Biden were two of the last “neocons” supporting “pointless war” in Ukraine.

“One thing that Joe Biden and Nikki Haley have in common is that neither of them could even state for you three provinces in eastern Ukraine that they want to send our troops to actually fight for,” Ramaswamy said.

Ramaswamy swung big the entire debate. He hit some and he missed some.

