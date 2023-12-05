Zelensky Set To Address US Senators To Beg For More Money

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address US Senators today during a classified briefing as the Biden administration urges Congress to approve the White House’s nearly $106 billion request for funds for Ukraine, Israel and other security needs.

Senator Majority leader Chuck Shumer expressed the need for further aid to Ukraine, saying Kyiv’s war effort to defend itself from Russia’s invasion may grind to a half without it.

Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young has also warned lawmakers that the US will run out of funding to send weapons and assistance to Ukraine by the end of the year.

“Cutting off the flow of US weapons and equipment will kneecap Ukraine on the battlefield, not only putting at risk the gains Ukraine has made, but increasing the likelihood of Russian military victories,” said Young. “This isn’t a next year problem. The time to help a democratic Ukraine fight against Russian aggression is right now.”

But Biden’s request for more funds is facing skepticism from GOP lawmakers wary about continued support of Ukraine’s war efforts at the expense of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, said he will not vote for any aid until we secure our southern border.

“I’m not helping Ukraine until we help ourselves.”