Pacers Go Off Without Haliburton, Take Down Heat In Miami

(Miami, FL) – The Indiana Pacers went into their second of two back-to-back games against the Heat without their best player in Tyrese Haliburton. They would put in one of their best performances of the season, getting the 144-129 victory.

First Quarter

The Pacers would have troubles shooting to start of the game, going 2 of 11 in field goals in the first 6 minutes. They would also miss their first 7 shots from beyond the arc. The Pacers would end the quarter down 31-25, with their defense also continuing to have issues. Duncan Robinson would lead the way for the Heat with 8 points, while the Pacers would be led by Bennedict Mathurin with 8 as well.

Second Quarter

The Pacers shooting would improve in the beginning of the period, with Mathurin, Hield, and Turner all getting involved early. Duncan Robinson would continue to do damage for the Heat, repeatedly hitting 10-foot jump shots to help keep Miami out in front. The Pacers bench would continue to lead the way for Indiana, with 32 of their first 46 points coming from bench players. The Pacers would continue to battle, and would tie the game up at 65 at the break. Mathurin and Aaron Nesmith would lead Indiana with 13 points each off the bench, while the Heat would be paced by Duncan Robinson with 15, followed by Josh Richardson with 14. The Pacers would shoot 55.3% in the first half, going 5-of-18 from the 3-point line, with the Heat shooting 51.1% overall and going 8-of-16 from beyond the arc.

Third Quarter

The Pacers would storm out of the break, quickly taking the lead before expanding it to a 10-point gap. The Pacers shooting would continue the hot-streak started in the 2nd, with Obi Toppin and Buddy Hield and more starting to hit from beyond the arc. The Pacers would put up 40 points in the third, as they would end the period up 106-98.

Fourth Quarter

The final period would see the two teams continue to battle back and forth. Bruce Brown would continue to hit from 3, as the Pacers would open a 12-point lead. Jimmy Butler would continue to try and keep the Heat alive, repeatedly getting to the free throw line. The Pacers would keep responding, keeping the Heat at arm’s length, with T.J McConnell making clutch plays throughout the quarter. The Pacers would close out the game and get their revenge, 144-129.

Top Performers

Bruce Brown would lead the Pacers with 30 points, his season high. He was followed by Obi Toppin who put up 22, as well as Aaron Nesmith and T.J McConnell who each added 20. Jimmy Butler would score 33 for Miami, Josh Richardson would add 18 off the bench, followed by Jaime Jaquez Jr and Orlando Robinson both adding 16.

Notes

Pacers shot 65.9% overall from the floor, good for the 2 nd best percentage in franchise history. They would shoot 79% from the floor in the 2nd half.

Pacers would make 16-of-32 from three-point range.

Miami would shoot 53.95 from the floor, as well as 48% from three-point range.

Next Up

The (11-9) Heat won’t play again until Wednesday December 6th when they face the Toronto Raptors. Meanwhile the (10-8) Pacers next play on Monday against the (15-4) Boston Celtics in an NBA In-Season Tournament matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Pre-game with Pat Boylen starts at 7:00pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!

