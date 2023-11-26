Listen Live
IMPD: Overnight Shooting Leaves a Man in Critical Condition

Published on November 26, 2023

Police Tape

Source: Radio One / Radio One

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police say a person was shot on the far east side Saturday night. It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Legends Creek Place. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the stomach. Police say the victim is in critical condition.

 

 

According to IMPD, the identification of shell casings near the apartment implies that the gunfire likely means someone shot into the apartment from the street. IMPD urges individuals with any information regarding the incident to contact the aggravated assault office at (317) 327-3475.

 

 

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477

Local News - Crime

