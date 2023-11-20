ISP: Truck Driver Killed After Exiting Vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS — A truck driver was hit and killed on 465 westbound Monday. ISP Sgt said the accident happened near the off-ramp from Allisonville Road. John Perrine, a semi, lost a wheel, leading to a subsequent car hitting the wheel, which became trapped underneath.
“A semi had lost a wheel; the entire front came off and was in the travel lane,” said Perrine. “That semi pulled into the gore point of the ramp, between the main line and the ramp, out of the roadway. Another vehicle came along and hit that wheel. Once they hit the wheel, they lost control and struck a person who was standing outside of that truck.
The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Tyler A. Stephenson, 32.
Perrine says drivers should never exit their vehicle on the highway after they are involved in an accident.
“Whether you are broken down on the side of the highway or involved in a minor crash, the safest place is inside your vehicle with your seatbelt on.”
The ramp from westbound I-465 to Allisonville Road was closed Monday morning, causing several miles of backed-up traffic. It reopened by 9 a.m.
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
Fitness Studios Say Holding Company Has Not Paid Employees
-
The Biden Administration's New Pronoun Policy
-
U.S. 31 Lanes Now Open After Fatal Crash
-
Giving Machines Coming to Indiana
-
Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-69
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Macy's is Bringing the Politics to Thanksgiving this Year
-
Attorneys In The Brownsburg School Abuse Case Provide Update