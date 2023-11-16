Nikki Haley Vows Social Media Changes If Elected President

A Republican presidential candidate is pushing social media censorship in the name of “national security.”

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley made a big stance on Fox News earlier this week. Haley stated on air that one of her first issues she will tackle, if elected, would be to clean up social media.

“When I get into office, the first thing we have to do, social media accounts, social media companies, they have to show America their algorithms. Let us see why they’re pushing what they’re pushing. The second thing is every person on social media should be verified by their name,”

She explained the focus of this is to minimize national security threats. She notes specifically getting rid of foreign bots online and encouraging users to become more civil by only using their legal name.

Haley is facing major backlash for the censorship push, including fellow Republican presidential candidate, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Hammer says that the government should only be involved with social media when it comes to legitimate threats, otherwise focusing on anonymous trolls isn’t worth the time.

“…the government should not have anything to do with what you’re (posting) unless you are threatening to kill somebody or you know, break some sort of law. It’s not illegal to be a ‘troll.’ ”

Nigel points out that this is what the GOP party has been fighting AGAINST since the outbreak of COVID-19.

“Isn’t this what we’ve been working against the entire time? Joe Biden getting into bed with Twitter and Facebook…if Elon Musk wants to do it privately, I’m fine with it. And some of the things she said might actually be true, but I don’t want the government involved in any shape or form with the social media companies.”

What do you think? Does Haley have a good point? Or did she just end her political career? Let us know!