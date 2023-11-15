House Passes Government Funding Bill, Now Heads to Senate

WASHINGTON — The House has passed a stopgap bill that will prevent a government shutdown.
On Tuesday, the House voted in favor of a Republican plan to fund some departments until mid-January and the rest through early February at current spending levels. The bill now heads to the Senate where it has bipartisan support.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he would pass the legislation “as soon as possible.”
Indiana breakdown, per WISH-TV:
Yes: Baird, Bucshon, Carson, Mrvan, Pence
No: Banks, Houchin, Spartz, Yakym
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
The Biden Administration's New Pronoun Policy
-
The Border Isn't Open, It's Wide Open
-
"I did it on purpose." Woman Charged With Crashing Car Into Jewish Building In Indy
-
This Indiana town is the poorest in the state according to a new report
-
Winter Jam 2024 Lineup Announced
-
Giving Machines Coming to Indiana
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-69