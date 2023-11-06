Lawrence Police Searching for Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run

LAWRENCE, IND — A woman was hit and killed as she was crossing the street last night, and the driver left the scene. The incident occurred shortly after 11:00 p.m. last night at the 4400 block of N Franklin Rd.
“Our first order of business will be identifying who was driving the vehicle, located the vehicle, and identifying the person for what they did not do in this case,” Gary Woodruff, Deputy Chief at the Lawrence Police Department, said.
According to eyewitnesses, a southbound vehicle, potentially a white SUV, struck the pedestrian while she was crossing Franklin Rd at Records St. The vehicle’s driver continued driving south on Franklin Rd after the collision.
The pedestrian, identified as Jasmine D. Singleton, was in critical condition and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital by EMS. Unfortunately, she was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
“As contributing factors to the crash, that remains to be seen,” Woodruff added. “In addition to the legal obligation, there’s a moral obligation to remain on the scene.”
Eyewitnesses informed the police that a white SUV collided with the woman as she crossed the intersection of Franklin Rd and Records St. Following the collision, the SUV left the scene.
Authorities urge anyone with pertinent information to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.
-
Baby Girl Born Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium
-
Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country
-
The Border Isn't Open, It's Wide Open
-
NWS: Snow is Possible Across Indiana on Halloween
-
This Indiana town is the poorest in the state according to a new report
-
Indy Mayor Hogsett Discusses Where He was During 2020 Riots, Jefferson Shreve Responds
-
Kendall And Casey