Hoosiers Defeat UIndy in Exhibition Men’s Basketball Matchup

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team used a big second half to overcome the University of Indianapolis Greyhounds 74-52 in an exhibition contest Sunday afternoon at Assembly Hall.

The Greyhounds went into halftime with a 27-25 lead. Both teams started slow offensively. Indiana only made 2 of their first 15 shots while UIndy made 2 of their first 14, but the Hoosiers took over in the second half.

Indiana only had three second half turnovers compared to UIndy’s 10. They outscored the Greyhounds 49-25 in the second half as well.

The Hoosiers appeared to be at their best when they were in transition outscoring UIndy in fast break points 28-7.

Indiana was led in scoring by newcomers Mackenzie Mgbako and Kel’el Ware who each had 14 points. UIndy was led by Warren Central graduate Jesse Bingham who had 13 points.

Next up for the Hoosiers is an exhibition contest against Marian University on Friday November 3 at 6:30. Pregame coverage starts at 5:30 on 93.1 WIBC.

The Greyhounds are back in action on Friday November 10th against Parkside.