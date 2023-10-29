Americans Overwhelmingly Oppose Deploying Troops to Israel

A new poll is out that shows most Americans oppose putting U.S. troops on the ground in Israel but they do want to send more financial and military aid.

The poll showed that Republican voters turned out to be most supportive of deploying troops to Israel, with 46 percent in favor and 36 percent opposed.

This poll was conducted in the immediate aftermath of the attack by Hamas and around 1,000 people were asked for their views. Overall, 55 percent said they wanted the U.S. to provide more financial and military aid to Israel. 27 percent were opposed to sending aid.

The number in favor dropped to 32 percent when it came to putting American boots on the ground.

Another poll shows that Americans are very concerned about what could happen next in the war between Israel and Hamas. Most (59 percent) say the conflict is very or somewhat likely to lead to a wider war involving other countries, and another 8 percent say that has already happened. Majority of Democrats, Republicans and Independents either expect a wider war or think one is already here.

President Biden recently met with new House Speaker Mike Johnson and Democratic leader Hakim Jeffries at the White House on Thursday to discuss his request for nearly $106 billion in military and humanitarian aid for both Israel and Ukraine.

Johnson said House Republicans would first bring a separate bill to provide $14.5 billion in aid to Israel, but they need more information about the Biden administration’s Ukraine strategy.