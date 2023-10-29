10 Penn State Holds Off Hoosiers in Happy Valley

STATE COLLEGE, PA.–The Indiana Hoosier football came close, but couldn’t overcome the 10th ranked Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday 33-24.

Indiana jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 90-yard touchdown pass from Brendan Sorsby to DeQuece Carter in the first quarter. That was the third longest pass play in IU history and the longest since 1993.

Then the Hoosiers led 14-7 on a 69-yard touchdown pass from Sorsby to Lawrence North graduate Donovan McCulley.

But a muffed punt, an interception by Sorsby late in the first half, and a 57-yard touchdown by Penn State in the second half were all things that played a role in Indiana’s loss that drops them to 2-6 on the year.

Penn State improves to 7-1 with the win. The Hoosiers will now have to win the last four games they have on their schedule if they want to be bowl eligible.

Indiana plays Wisconsin next Saturday at noon. Hear the game live on 93.1 WIBC, the Varsity Sports Network App, or any other station that is on the IU Radio Network.