House Republicans Pick Next Speaker Nominee

WASHINGTON — Louisiana Representative Mike Johnson is the new Republican nominee for Speaker of the House.
Johnson became the party’s latest nominee Tuesday night after three rounds of voting behind closed doors. He must now secure 217 of the 221 Republican votes on the House floor to win the Speaker’s gavel.
Lawmakers have struggled to elect a new House Speaker, following the ousting of Kevin McCarthy from the role. Congressmen Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan have also recently had their names in the pool.
The House announced that they’ll reconvene on the floor Wednesday afternoon.
