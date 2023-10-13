Listen Live
Steve Scalise Withdraws Name From Speaker Consideration

Published on October 12, 2023

Speaker Paul Ryan And GOP House Leadership Speak To The Media After Their Weekly Conference Meeting

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

WASHINGTON — Steve Scalise is withdrawing from the race to become the next Speaker of the House.

He announced at a conference meeting Thursday that he would be pulling out of the race following a day full of meetings with fellow Republicans. It appeared unlikely he would get the 217 members of his own party to vote for him on the floor.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries joined PBS News Hour, calling on Republicans to “get their act together and elect a speaker,” or “have traditional Republicans break with the extremists…and partner with Democrats on a bipartisan path forward.”

He said Democrats are ready and willing to move forward with a mutual agreement on who the next speaker would be if Republicans will support the motion.

The House Republicans will huddle again Friday morning.

