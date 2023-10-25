Hammer and Nigel React To Indy Mayoral Debate

The first televised Indy mayoral debate took place last night as Mayor Joe Hogsett and GOP candidate Jefferson Shreve answered the people’s questions.
The televised debate was moderated by WISH-TV’s Phil Sanchez and Katiera Winfrey Tuesday evening. Both Shreve and Hogsett commented on several topics including the safety of downtown, gun control, etc. However, the biggest question of the night was right-off the bat, one we, here at the Hammer and Nigel show have been asking for years, where was Joe Hogsett the night of the 2020 riots?
“I was working from my home I was in constant contact with my representatives with IMPD after things started to dissipate that evening, I got about two or three hours of rest and got up at four o’clock the next day worked the rest of the weekend, meeting with organizers of the protests and ultimately issued the order to have the protest ended and that was effective.”
Listen to Hammer and Nigel discuss the response, what they thought of Shreve’s rebuttal, and more highlights.
