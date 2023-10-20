Listen Live
Hammer & Friends NCAA Football, Week 8 + NFL, Week 7 Bets!

Published on October 20, 2023

It’s Week 8 of NCAA Football and Week 7 of the NFL.

Before we give the picks from the guys, here are some NFL betting trends:

Last week the UNDER hit at a record level. UNDER went 12-2-1 last week. The most in 27 years!

Since last season, the UNDER has hit 57% of the time.

Will this be the week that OVER makes a comeback?
Hammer and Scott Long have been doing well on their “Best Bets.” Each are 5-2 and both guys have winning records.
Hammer:
17-15-3
5-2 on Best Bet
3-2-2 on Degenerate Special
Scott:
18-16-1
5-2 on Best Bet
Pro Handicapper David Stephanoff of FollowNeverFade.com has been red hot to his VIP subscribers.

Hammer Sport Bets

Kenny Britt of KB Sports has also been a winning machine for his clients.

Find him on Facebook or X (Twitter) and subscribe to his service.

Here are the plays from the guys for Week 8 of NCAA and Week 7 of the NFL

Note: Lines are as of Friday morning

HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”

Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel

The Hammer and Nigel Show
3-7 Weekdays on 93.1 WIBC

SCOTT LONG- Comedian

Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/

DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper

Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/.

KENNY BRITT- Pro Handicapper

Subscribe to KB Sports on FACEBOOK or Follow on X 

DISCLAIMER: These picks are for entertainment purposes only and if you have a gambling problem call 1-800-9-WITH-IT

