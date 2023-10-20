Pacers Bike Share Program Adding 250 E-Bikes in Spring of 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers are working with the city of Indianapolis to introduce 250 e-bikes into their bikeshare program by spring of 2024.
The additional e-bikes will be funded through a federal grant worth 1.2 million dollars. This is the third time in ten years that the bikeshare program has received grant funding.
“In nearly a decade of operation, the Pacers Bikeshare program has been a convenient way for residents and visitors to get where they need to go in town without the cost or carbon footprint associated with a private automobile,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett.
Pacers bikes can be found at 50 stations across the city, they can be accessed using the BCycle mobile app, or by purchasing a pass at one of their kiosks. The program first launched in 2014 and riders have since ridden the non-profit program’s bikes for a total of 20,000,000 minutes.
Pacers Bikeshare has become a legitimate transportation asset for our city’s residents and visitors. Providing this type of environmentally friendly connectivity, builds a more vibrant community.” said Rachel M. Simon, President, Herbert Simon Family Foundation.
The current rate for renting a bike from the program is $1 and an additional .15 cents for every minute ridden. Bikes can be used for up to 30 minutes at a time.
