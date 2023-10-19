Cyndi Carrasco Talks Resuming Late Sen. Sandlin’s Seat

Cyndi Carrasco has been selected to fill the seat of late State Senator Jack Sandlin. Sen. Sandlin passed away late last month.

The Republican Precinct Committeemen made the decision for Carrasco to represent District 36 on Wednesday evening.

Carrasco currently serves as Vice President and General Counsel at the University of Indianapolis. She was the first Indiana female Inspector General from 2015-2017. Carrasco has also served as executive director of the state Ethics Commision. She ran for Marion Co. prosecutor last election.

She told Hammer and Nigel, she will focus her efforts on her passion of public safety, taxes, and listening to Hoosiers in her district.

“If people have ideas, I am absolutely all ears. I don’t take this chair lightly. I want to make sure that every single moment that I have the opportunity to fill this vacancy that Sen. Sandlin left is used to the maximum potential.”

Carrasco says she is not afraid to have tough conversations with her peers.

Sen. Sandlin’s term will be up in 2024. Carrasco says she will be running to continue the job.