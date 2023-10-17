WASHINGTON — There’s still no Speaker of the House.
Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan failed to get the necessary 217 votes during the first ballot of the vote on the House floor, earning just 200 votes instead.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries received 212 votes.
The House is now in recess. This comes as the House has been without a Speaker for two weeks following the removal of Kevin McCarthy.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
Six Indiana Small Cities Make List of Top 30 in America.
-
This Indiana college town ranks in the top 9 in the country
-
Former Greenwood Police Officer Found Dead at Park
-
Pro-Palestine Rally Set for Thursday on Monument Circle
-
Two Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana
-
Price is Right Live Coming to Nashville, Indiana.
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Indiana Police Superintendent Carter is Upset with Indianapolis