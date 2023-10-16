Listen Live
Police: Small Plane Crash Lands in South Bend, Pilot Not Hurt

Published on October 16, 2023

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind.–A pilot had to crash land his plane in a cornfield in St. Joseph County Sunday morning, but police say that man is okay.

Flight records say the plane was a Cirrus SR22 with a tail number of C-FTMB. It took off from Oshawa Executive Airport in Ontario around 10 a.m., heading towards Chicago Midway when something went wrong and he had to use a parachute to come down.

“It was one soul on the plane and he was fine. (He) was not injured. Officers were able to make their way through the cornfield, which is about 200 yards from the roadway here, found the guy, brought him out. Paramedics checked him out, he’s fine,” said Sergeant Gregory Donley with the St. Joseph County Police Department.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard a loud boom when the crash happened.

Donley says getting to the plane was difficult because of the height of the cornfield.

The Cirrus SR22 was built in 2007.

The Federal Aviation Administration is trying to figure out what caused the crash.

 

