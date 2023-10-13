Reuters Journalist Killed in Lebanon

LEBANON — A videographer working for Reuters has been killed in the Middle East, in the midst of ongoing fights between Israel and Palestine.

The news organization says Issam Abdallah was killed in southern Lebanon, where he was part of a group filming a live video feed. Two other Reuters journalists were hurt.

According to Al Jazeera, Abdallah was killed “by shelling in Alma al Shaab.” His former employer says it is “urgently seeking more information” and “working with authorities in the region.”

Continue following this story for updates.