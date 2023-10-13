Listen Live
Hammer & Friends NCAA Football, Week 7 + NFL, Week 6 Bets!

Published on October 13, 2023

It’s Week 7 of NCAA Football and Week 6 of the NFL. All of our guys have been rolling!

Scott Long is WHITE HOT right now! He’s 11-3-1 the last 3 weeks! He’s 5-1 on his “Best Bet” this season and is 16-13-1 overall!
Hammer is 15-12-3 overall and he hit his “Best Bet” and “The Degenerate Special” last week. He’s 4-2 on “Best Bet” and 3-1-2 on “The Degenerate Special.”

Pro Handicapper David Stephanoff of FollowNeverFade.com is 64-45 to his VIP subscribers. Become a subscriber and see the results for yourself!
This week, welcome a NEW local pro handicapper. Kenny Britt of KB Sports. Find him on Facebook or X (Twitter) and subscribe to his service.
Kenny’s subscriber plays are:
  • College 24-7 (77%)
  • NFL 10-5 (67%)
  • Overall 34-12 (74%)
Here are the plays from the guys for Week 7 of NCAA and Week 6 of the NFL:
Note: Lines are as of Friday morning

HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”

Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel

SCOTT LONG- Comedian

Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/

DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper

Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/.

 

KENNY BRITT- Pro Handicapper

Subscribe to KB Sports on FACEBOOK or Follow on X 
DISCLAIMER: These picks are for entertainment purposes only and if you have a gambling problem call 1-800-9-WITH-IT
