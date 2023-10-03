Prepare for Wednesday’s Emergency Tests

NATIONAL — If you hear an alarm or see a message pop up on your phone, TV screen, or other devices Wednesday afternoon, try not to worry.

If you get these warnings, you will be part of the majority of Americans, as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and others will be working together to conduct a nationwide emergency alert test.

The test, which is supposed to run every few years, will help organizations ensure that they are prepared to effectively update the public about emergencies. You do not need to do anything unique during this time.

Most service providers will be participating, so if your phone is on, you will probably see a message. FEMA says alerts should go out at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time, and should wrap up by 2:50 p.m.

If the test must be postponed for any reason, it will instead be held on October 11th.