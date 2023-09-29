Lawrence I-465 Southbound, Breakdown

Hi!

Hate to say, but more repaving is coming to the northeast side. The lane restrictions go south this time, not north, and they’ll block a very important exit ramp to Lawrence.

Ready (ugh yes), set, go!!

Where?

Lawrence and the northeast side.

What’s happening?

More repaving that’s “essential,” according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT). 24/7 lane restrictions on southbound I-465 (NOT northbound-465, like last time) begin late Friday night, September 29th, and last into the middle of October. They stretch from E. 71st St. to Pendleton Pike, making a very important exit ramp inaccessible through this construction period – SB-465 to Pen Pike.

Which ramp is what?

Drivers will not be able to exit from SB-465 to Pendleton Pike during this maintenance period. The ramp won’t officially be closed, but definitely blocked by the closed lanes. Solution? You can exit at E. 56th St./Shadeland Ave.(Exit 40), then travel south on Shadeland Ave. to Pendleton Pike.

Which lanes are closing again?

SB-465 between E. 71st St. to Pendleton Pike, not NB 😉

Friday, Sept. 29 at 9pm – Monday, Oct. 2 at 6am

SB-465 reduced to one lane

Exit ramp from SB-465 Pen Pike BLOCKED

Monday, Oct. 2 at 6am – Friday, Oct. 13 at 9pm

SB-465 reduced to two lanes

Exit ramp from SB-465 Pen Pike BLOCKED

Friday, Oct. 13 at 9pm – Monday, Oct. 16 at 6am

SB-465 reduced to one lane

Exit ramp from SB-465 Pen Pike BLOCKED

Check back for updates, including overnight work and last minute changes. As always, reopening dates and times are weather permitting⛈️

Who’s doing It?

INDOT. The project is called Clear Path Northeast, which is a redo of the I-69~I-465 interchange and its connecting corridors. Work is expected to be finished at the end of 2025.

How bad can it be, really?

Normally, SB-465 is not as congested as its northbound counterpart during rush hour, but this is a huge gutting of the Indy beltway through Lawrence, and delays could be intense as you drive south towards the I-70 interchange.

Plan accordingly, and be ready for company on some of the major side streets, like Shadeland Ave., 56th St., and even Franklin Rd.

Thank you🤗…

…to all of the dispatchers who help out @WIBCTraffic when he calls with too many questions. Much love! AND our tipsters are so amazing and invaluable. Thanks! Oh, “high five” to @INDOTEAST for walking us through this very tricky construction project.

Be well.

-Matt