A Redesign Of The I-69~I-465 Interchange Is Causing Major Traffic Issues

Where?

Lawrence and the northeast side.

What’s Happening?

A massive repaving project that the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) calls “essential”.

The following restrictions and closures are in effect:

Northbound I-465 from Pendleton Pike to Fall Creek is reduced to two lanes through 9/21.

NB-465 from Pendleton Pike to Fall Creek will be reduced to one lane from 9/22 until 9/25 at 6am.

**The NB I-465 express lane is closed during this construction phase**

The entrance ramp from Pendleton Pike to NB-465 is closed until 9/25 at 6am.

The entrance ramp from E. 56th St. to NB-465 has reopened until 9/25 at 6am.

Reopening dates and times are always weather permitting⛈️

Who’s Doing It?

INDOT. The project is called Clear Path Northeast, which is a redesign of the I-69~I-465 interchange and its connecting corridors. Work is expected to be finished at the end of 2025.

Where Do We Drive?

Unless you want to be stuck in traffic, not NB-465 after I-70! This is already a heavily traveled section of the 53ish mile beltway. Taking away lanes will turn it into a parking lot.

Thankfully, the “DOT” has reopened the E. 56th St. NB-465 entrance ramp, giving drivers access to the interstate during the Pen. Pike ramp closure.

**Expect this ramp to be very busy**

Drivers rerouting to E. 56th St. could encounter some serious gridlock on the city streets. Expect Shadeland Ave., Franklin Rd. and the lesser known Richardt Ave. to be congested, especially during rush hour.

Thank you! 🤗

…to everyone who “traffic tips” and converses on “X” (or whatever. it’s @WIBCTraffic and @MattINTraffic). You’re amazing people! And always a big 🙌 to @INDOTEast and @ClearPathNortheast for the heads up. Thanks!

– Matt