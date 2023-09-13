A Joe Biden Impeachment Could be Good for the Democrats

Joe Biden has run the country into the ground since taking office in 2020 but an impeachment could help the Democrats more than the Republicans.

Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives, has ordered an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

The inquiry is going to focus on if President Biden was a beneficiary of his son, Hunter Biden’s, overseas business deals while he was vice-president.

“These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption and warrant further investigation,” Mr. McCarthy said in Washington on Tuesday morning.

“That’s why today I am directing our House committee to open a formal impeachement inquiry into President Joe Biden.”

Thomas Gift, the director of the Centre on US Politics at University College London, spoke on the focus of the inquiry. “The charges speak specifically to the allegations that Joe Biden knowingly, kind of, worked with his son Hunter Biden in a way that was inappropriate while he was a vice-president,”

“That he essentially engaged in his business dealings and [was] wielding his leverage in a way that House Republicans say constitutes corruption.”

But so far, he continued, “Republicans haven’t been able to draw that direct line.”

They’ve also focused on Hunter Biden’s use of the family name to help him secure work and clients.

It is no secret that the Biden Administration has been under investigation for multiple things. Hunter Biden has been indicted on multiple charges, and his father refuses to answer questions on any of the topics.

This impeachment could help the Democrats, and in turn, hurt Republicans.

People realize how incompetent President Biden is. It currently appears that he’ll be running for reelection against whoever the Republican Party elects to represent them. If Biden is running, then the Republicans can win the election.

If he gets impeached, then the Democrats will be able to replace him with whoever they want. Donald Trump is the current frontrunner, and he has a chance to beat Biden. If he has to face a competent Democrat, then winning the election becomes much harder.

