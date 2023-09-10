New Mexico governor suspends carrying guns in Albuquerque

Guy Relford schools Governor Grisham regarding the law and our 2nd Amendment right to self-defense. Grisham argues that constitutional rights are not “absolute” and can be suspended during an “emergency”.

If the government can ignore the Constitution anytime there’s an “emergency”, the Government will create an “emergency” to ignore the Constitution.

As Guy has been discussing over the past couple of weeks, this logic of suspending our Constitutional rights in the name of safety is not restricted to the state of New Mexico. Both candidates for Mayor of Indianapolis advocate taking firearms from law abiding citizens in the name of safety, clearly not understanding that criminals by definition do not obey the law.

Listen the show in its entirety and older shows here:

Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube: