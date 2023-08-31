Security Guard, Customer Killed In Shooting At Menards

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are dead after a shooting at a Menards on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Wednesday.

It was between a customer and a security guard at the exit of the store’s lumber yard near 42nd and Pendleton Pike. It was around 5:30 Wednesday evening when police were called. They arrived at the store and witnesses began telling them what happened.

IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer said an altercation happened as a customer was trying to leave after having loaded up some lumber in a trailer.

“The back of the trailer had not been opened. There is a big sign that says all trailers will be inspected upon leaving,” Weilhammer said. “I’m guessing an employee was trying to ask him to open the back of the trailer.”

Witness said that man would not open the trailer and when a security guard got involved, that is when things escalated and both men fired gunshots at each other. The security guard died shortly after being taken to the hospital. The customer died on the operating table.

“It’s still unfortunate,” said Weilhammer. “Another life has been lost because people don’t want to resolve conflict without resorting to violence like this.”

What exactly the disagreement was about that led to the shooting is not clear.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective Dustin Keedy at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at dustin.keedy@indy.gov.