New Jersey Man Sentenced for Sexually Abusing Indiana Teenager

INDIANAPOLIS — A New Jersey man is set to spend the next 15 years in prison for having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old Hoosier girl.

According to the Department of Justice, 23-year-old Arnold Castillo contacted, and groomed, the teenager last year. He pled guilty to crimes including Coercion and Enticement of a Minor.

He used social media to connect with the girl under the name Jacob Shedletsky. Police say he bought her artwork, had crafting items sent to her home, and told her that he had gaming industry contacts who could help her find a job.

Eventually, their conversations turned explicit. Officers say Castillo led the girl to believe that they were in love and villainized her family. He then arranged for an Uber to bring her to his home in New Jersey.

There, he sexually abused her and asked others to buy her “Plan B” pills so she wouldn’t get pregnant. When officers found the girl, Castillo told them that he had controlled her movements, food access, and more.

After prison, he will face another 20 years of supervision by the U.S. Probation Office, and he must pay restitution.