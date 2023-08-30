Japanese Man Spends $13K To Transform Into Collie

We cover many things here on the Hammer and Nigel Show. The guys talk about the state of the country, hold local leadership accountable, they’re beer enthusiasts, support law enforcement, drink beer, (did we mention beer?) and occasionally talk about men transforming into dogs. A well-rounded show!

A Japanese man has spent nearly $13,000 on a realistic custom dog costume. This is no Snoopy halloween costume. Toco, wanted to become a collie so bad that he now dresses in his suit several times a month to well, ‘be a dog.’

While the man is still human, he likes to feel like a four-legged companion from time to time. He told EFE that this costume has always been his dream.

“Since I was a kid, I have wanted a makeover. When I am wearing my suit, I feel happy because my dream turns into reality.”

Toco goes into the city often in a wagon being pulled by a woman. Many people stop to take pictures of the realistic pooch, while others will go far as to give him belly rubs.