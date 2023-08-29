Thorntown Man Convicted of Killing Three People at Lebanon Apartment

LEBANON, Ind.–A man from Thorntown was found guilty of killing three people in a Lebanon apartment back in 2021.

In a news release Tuesday, the Boone County Prosecutor said 42-year-old Chad Michael Grimball was convicted of the three murder counts and carrying a handgun without a license.

They say the evidence showed that Grimball shot Grace Bishop, Brannon Martin and Larry Stogsdill “execution style” at the apartment off East Walnut Street on Sept. 8, 2021.

“After committing the murders, Grimball then left the Lebanon area and purposefully disposed of the handgun and the clothes he was wearing. Forensic evidence and testimony conclusively linked Grimball to the crime scene and the weapon used to commit the killings,” said Prosecutor Kent T. Eastwood Tuesday.

Grimball is already serving a sentence for an unrelated felony case which was committed in November 2020, prior to the murders.

In April 2021, Grimball was convicted of intimidation, Level 6 Felony; domestic battery, Class A Misdemeanor; battery, Class A Misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, Level 6 Felony; and resisting law enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor.

A woman believed to be Grimball’s girlfriend at the time was also arrested. She’s accused of giving him the gun that was used in the 2021 triple murder.

“The investigative and trial teams worked tirelessly since that tragic night in September of 2021. This verdict is a testament to their unwavering commitment to ensure that justice be served for the victims, their families, and our community of this evil act,” said Eastwood.

Grimball is scheduled to be sentenced September 26.