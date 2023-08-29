Hoosier Lottery Says $50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Gas Station in Cedar Lake

CEDAR LAKE, Ind.–A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in Cedar Lake during Monday night’s $363 million jackpot drawing.

That ticket was bought at Luke 241, which is located at 7101 W. 133rd Avenue in Cedar Lake. It matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers are 4, 6, 5, 25, 55, and 68. The Powerball was 26. You can check to see if your ticket was a winner by using the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

There was, however, no grand prize winner. That means the Powerball Jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is about $386 million.

Powerball Overall Odds are 1 in 25.