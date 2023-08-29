Listen Live
Local News

Hoosier Lottery Says $50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Gas Station in Cedar Lake

Published on August 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The logo for the Hoosier Lottery.

Source: (Photo provided by the Hoosier Lottery.)

Hoosier Lottery Says $50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Gas Station in Cedar Lake

CEDAR LAKE, Ind.–A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in Cedar Lake during Monday night’s $363 million jackpot drawing.

That ticket was bought at Luke 241, which is located at 7101 W. 133rd Avenue in Cedar Lake. It matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers are 4, 6, 5, 25, 55, and 68. The Powerball was 26. You can check to see if your ticket was a winner by using the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

There was, however, no grand prize winner. That means the Powerball Jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is about $386 million.

Powerball Overall Odds are 1 in 25.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Business & Economy Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close