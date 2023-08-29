Listen Live
Off-Duty IMPD Officer Arrested, Charged with Strangulation and Domestic Battery

Published on August 29, 2023

Police lights

(Source: Thinkstock/barbol88)

INDIANAPOLIS–A police officer in Indianapolis was arrested this weekend and charges were filed against him Monday.

Just before 10:30 pm Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say they were dispatched to the 3500 block of Wild Ivy Court. That’s near the intersection of County Line Road and South Sherman Drive and not far from Smock Golf Course on the south side of Indianapolis.

Not long after they got there, they took Glen Schmidt into custody. He was off duty at the time.

On Monday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges of strangulation, domestic battery, and battery resulting in bodily injury against Schmidt.

Schmidt is an 18-year veteran of IMPD and was most recently assigned to the Northwest District. Schmidt is on administrative leave pending a thorough review of the probable cause affidavit and other investigative details.

Schmidt was taken to the Marion County Jail. IMPD Chief Randal Taylor will make a decision on his employment with the IMPD later.

