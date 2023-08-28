ISP: Woman from Peru Arrested for Driving Drunk with Child in the Car

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind.–A woman from Peru was arrested Saturday night. Police say she was driving drunk with a child in the car and hit a utility pole.

State Police say they initially responded to the area of US. 31 and Blair Pike in Miami County. They say 29-year-old Courtney Blow was driving a 2017 KIA and they believe she hit a utility pole and then left the scene. A trooper says he later found Blow and the vehicle near U.S. 31 and a county road.

“Blow displayed signs of impairment. She failed field sobriety tests and then she had a BrAC of .263. She was also taken to a hospital for a certified blood test. Those results are pending,” said State Police Sergeant Steven Glass. That’s more than three times the legal limit.

The child that was found in the backseat of the car is three years old. The Department of Child Services was called and the child was later released to a family member.

Blow is facing the following charges:

-Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated-with a Passenger Less than 18-yrs of age—Level 6 Felony

-Neglect of a Dependent—Level 6 Felony

-Leaving the Scene of a Crash—Class B Misdemeanor

You can hear the full interview with Steven Glass below.