Trump Goes to Fulton County Jail; Mugshot Taken

Published on August 24, 2023

Mug Shot of Donald Trump

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Fulton County Jail / Fulton County Jail

Atlanta, Ga. — The mugshot of former President Trump has been released.

It was taken Thursday night during the booking process at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail. Trump was charged for his alleged efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election.

This was the fourth criminal case brought against the ex-president this year.

He was released on a $200,000 bond.

