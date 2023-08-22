Listen Live
Elderly Woman Beaten With Her Own Cane

Published on August 22, 2023

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An elderly woman says she was beaten with her own cane after trying to be a good Samaritan Friday night.

According to the Lafayette Journal & Courier, a 62-year-old woman was near a bus stop on North Third Street.  Apparently, she saw a bag sitting on the ground, so she picked it up in an effort to identify its owner.

Her actions were not well-received, though, as the bag’s owner turned violent.

Police say 37-year-old Melissa Adams punched the woman in the face, knocking her to the ground.  Then, they say Adams took the woman’s cane and began beating her with it.

The 37-year-old was later arrested and taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail.

