NWS: Heat and Excessive Humidity Will Last Almost the Whole Week in Indiana

STATEWIDE–Heat index values will be over 100 all throughout Indiana this week.
“What stands out to me is how prolonged the heat really is. It’s going to be all week. The humidity will be very excessive. Any exposure you have while outside can take a toll on your body,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Eckhoff urges you to watch out for your pets and keep them inside. He also says it’s a good idea to check on the elderly. There is also concerns about the air quality.
“That will allow pollution to build up and other things that are harmful to breathe in,” said Eckhoff.
Eckhoff says some areas of Indiana may get some light rain on Wednesday, but other than that, it will be dry all across the state.
“The good news, though, is that a cold front will arrive on Friday, so this weekend could actually end up being quite nice with high temperatures only in the 80s with much less humidity,” said Eckhoff.
You can listen to the full interview with Eckhoff below.
