Marion County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Fugitive Sex Offender

INDIANAPOLIS–The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a sex offender who has an active warrant for possession of child pornography.

His name is Michael Shawn Kidwell. He’s 39 years old. Kidwell is 5’7 and weighs about 155 pounds. Police believe he drove a 2014 Chrysler 200 or a 2015 black Buick Encore.

“This individual has evaded many attempts for arrest but is believed to still be living locally,” said the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in a statement Monday morning.

Kidwell has a lengthy criminal history, including the following past charges:

-Possession of a Controlled Substance

-Driving While Suspended

-Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

-Resisting Law Enforcement

-Child Exploitation

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Kidwell is also encouraged to turn himself in through our Safe Surrender program by calling 317-327-SAFE (7233).