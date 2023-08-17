WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Has TWO “Please Clap” Moments In One Speech

They say if you’re just still enough, you can hear the deafening silence of an uncomfortable crowd at the hands of a politician. Just like the sun that always rises, a politician has once again had a “please clap” moment.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi struggled not once, but twice to get a crowd to applaud her remarks. The painful moment(s) happened Wednesday during a speech celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act.

While Pelosi was droning on about the urgent task of saving the planet, she attempted to bring a sense of unity to the room.

“We can all agree we have a moral obligation to ensure strong, healthy, resilient communities for future generations.”

The crow was united…united in complete silence, until Pelosi pled,

“I think that’s an applause line.”

Instead of just moving on, Pelosi went for two when cuing the audience for praise. She continued the speech, urging the crowd to cheer for Sen. Ed Markey who has been a leader in addressing climate change. Once again, she adds, “That’s an applause line.”

We suggest an intern and an “APPLAUSE” cue card next time, Nancy. To be fair, Pelosi isn’t really known for clapping on cue herself.

In honor of another ‘please clap’ moment from a political figure, let’s take a trip down memory lane.

In most recent memory, the great Dr. Jill Biden didn’t quite get the reaction she was looking for.

Amy Klobuchar had a cringy moment during a CNN Town Hall. The —– told the audience they were supposed to cheer after she gave a not-so-humble brag.

And the man, the myth, the legend that stars in the Hall of “Please Clap” Fame, Jeb Bush. It’s the defeat in his voice that’s just the *chef’s kiss.

GREAT MOMENTS IN “PLEASE CLAP” HISTORY!