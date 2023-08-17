Students Found with Guns at Frankfort and Arsenal Tech High Schools

STATEWIDE–Students were found with guns at Arsenal Tech High School in Indianapolis and Frankfort High School Thursday morning.

Community Schools of Frankfort said the gun was discovered after some high school students got into a fight at around 8 a.m. that resulted in a handgun falling out of one of the student’s waistband. That gun was not loaded.

“The students immediately alerted the school resource officer. The student was immediately detained and isolated,” said Frankfort Schools in a statement.

All students are safe and police are investigating.

An Arsenal Tech High School student was arrested Thursday for bringing a loaded handgun to the school, according to an Indianapolis Public Schools spokesperson.

“The incident, which was handled swiftly by IPS Police, is also being handled under our Student Code of Conduct policy and Indiana laws regarding firearm possession on school property,” the IPS statement said.

No one was hurt in the incident at Tech either.