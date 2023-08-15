Police: Ohio Basketball Coach Arrested for Assaulting Official at Triton Central Tournament

FAIRLAND, Ind.–A basketball coach from Cincinnati was arrested on two felony charges because police say she was involved in a fight that broke out last month during a basketball tournament at Triton Central High School in Shelby County last month.

The fight happened during a game between the Cincinnati Indians Elite and the DSP Heat of Owensboro, Kentucky on July 23. The game was part of a tournament held at Triton Central High School organized by Indiana US Amateur Basketball.

Court documents say Laquita Carter was coaching the Cincinnati Indians Elite girls basketball team and wasn’t happy with how one of the referees was calling the game. The game ended early because of “rough play”, and investigators say that Carter came up behind the referee and pinned her arms at her side to allow her 15-year-old son to come up and hit the referee in the face.

Upon reviewing the video, investigators say Carter also tackled the referee to the ground and repeatedly hit her while basketball players joined in with punches and kicks on the victim.

Players from Carter’s girls basketball team were also involved in the battery of another game official, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

The department says they are trying to identify all the players involved in the fight.

Several curved monitors were also stolen out of a Triton High School classroom during the tournament. Police think several boys stole those and they’re trying to find the people responsible.

Carter is being held on felony charges of criminal confinement and battery and is expected to be extradited from Ohio to Shelby County Jail. Prosecutors filed charges against Carter on Friday. She was arrested Monday.